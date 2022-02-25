Afternoon brief: Air India flight to evacuate trapped Indians from war-hit Ukraine and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air India flight to evacuate trapped Indians from war-hit Ukraine

Air India is sending two flights at 2 am on Saturday to airlift the Indian citizens from Ukraine via Bucharest.

UNSC draft resolution condemns Russia, asks for force withdrawal from Ukraine

The UNSC resolution, which shall be put to vote today in New York, reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls Russian aggression a breach of international peace and security.

Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory

Based on the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi creates a world of its own that's sleazy, violent, reckless but still overflowing with emotions.

'The pull shots were terrific, but it was 1 innings': Gavaskar wants promising youngster to be consistent after SL knock

Lacing 10 boundaries and three sixes, Kishan scored a 56-ball 89, which is now the highest individual score by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in a T20I innings, surpassing Rishabh Pant.

Deepika Padukone raises temperature at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding bash in ₹2 lakh lace-up dress

Deepika arrived at the star-studded party dressed in a bold black outfit fit for the runway and raised the temperatures with her smoking hot look.

Man does pull ups while hanging from a helicopter to create record. Watch

The video of the man doing pull ups, while hanging from a helicopter, was posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram.

