Afternoon brief: Amit Shah to review J&K security, focus on counter-terrorism measures and all the latest news

Amit Shah to review J&K security, focus on counter-terrorism measures

According to officials based in Jammu and Srinagar, Shah will be briefed on terror activities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the number of infiltrators at the launch pads planning to cross the heavily patrolled line with the melting of snows on high mountain passes. Read more

Bhagwant Mann Punjab cabinet: See pics as 10 ministers take oath

Ten ministers in Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's cabinet are taking oath on Saturday at a grand event. Mann, 48, was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of Punjab on Wednesday in a huge ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. See pics

The Kashmir Files box office day 8 collection: Anupam Kher's film crosses ₹116.45 cr, registers best single-day haul

The Kashmir Files has entered the ₹100 crore club at the box office and also registered its highest single-day haul so far, ₹19.15 crore. After a week of its release, the film now stands level with Baahubali 2 with respect to its day eight collection. Read more

‘Had it not been Ponting, I would have chopped his head off’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls fiery duel with Australia great

With Australia's ongoing tour of Pakistan, their first in 24 years, being one of the key talking points in world cricket especially after the impressive Karachi Test, one of Pakistan's legends, Shoaib Akhtar recalled his most memorable duel against the Aussies, triggering flashbacks of that fiery duel with former captain Ricky Ponting in the 1999 Test in Perth. Read more

Watch: Fish waste become octopus food at this Mexico farm

Octopus are notoriously difficult to raise in captivity, but rising ocean temperatures due to climate change and overfishing is some parts of the world are reducing the population in the wild. Watch more

