Afternoon brief: Armed forces seek to extend Agnipath age limit; DoT rebuffs Cong's claims on mobile tariff hike, more

The armed forces are expected to suggest to the government that the age ceiling for Agnipath inductees be raised to 23 and that at least 50% be retained after four years, senior military officials aware of the matter said on Friday. The officials, who asked not to be named, attributed the suggested changes in the controversial scheme for recruiting soldiers that was introduced two years ago to a desire to boost “combat effectiveness”. The Agnipah scheme has come under fire from aspirants across the country, especially the northern states, and is believed to have lost the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) some votes across the region in the summer’s national election. Dig deeper Aspirants stand in a queue to register themselves under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, at Surankote, in Poonch (Rahi Kapoor) (File)

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Friday responded to Congress’s attack on the government over mobile tariff hikes by telecom companies, saying that the rates are determined by market forces where the government “does not intervene”. The response came hours after Congress accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of “fleecing” 1.09 billion mobile users by allowing the three largest telcos of the country to raise tariffs without any oversight or regulation. The three major mobile networking companies – Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea – recently announced an increase in tariff plans which came into effect from July 3 and 4. While Reliance Jio hiked the prices by an average of 20%, Vodafone hiked the tariff price by an average of 16%, and Airtel by 15%. Dig deeper

More news | On Gujarat visit today, Rahul Gandhi to meet kin of Congress workers held after clash

Latest News

BSP Tamil Nadu chief hacked to death in Chennai: Police Dig deeper

NEET-UG counselling deferred until further notice Dig deeper

India News

Captain Anshuman Singh's widow collects Kirti Chakra. How Army veterans reacted | Video Dig deeper

Assam floods: Over 2.4 million affected in 30 districts; 52 killed Dig deeper

Trending

Mark Zuckerberg, to celebrate the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America, which was on July 4, shared an interesting video. In the clip, he is seen surfing while holding the American flag in one hand and a can of beer in the other. Meta's founder, chairman and CEO is also seen wearing a golden chain and a pair of Meta Ray-Bans. His video sparked chatter among people, with many sharing their views for or against it. Among them is Elon Musk. The tech billionaire mocked Zuckerberg’s 4th of July surf video while responding to a post by an X user. Dig deeper

Business News

India will struggle to create enough jobs for its growing workforce over the next decade even if the economy grows at a rapid pace of 7%, Citigroup Inc. said, suggesting the world’s most-populous nation will need more concerted steps to boost employment and skills. Dig deeper

Global Matters

A far-right internet personality, Laura Loomer, claimed on social media that US President Joe Biden had a “medical emergency” onboard Air Force One en route to Delaware. “Joe Biden had a medical emergency while flying and his staff didn’t want reporters to witness it,” she posted on X, with a screenshot, likely from an email, showing a travel pool report from the president’s home in Wilmington at 7:50 p.m., where Biden was not seen. Loomer questioned the situation, writing, “So where is he? And why were reporters who were set to travel with Biden on Air Force One today told they couldn’t do so, abruptly?” Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kill box office collection day 1: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's co-production and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's action thriller has managed a decent opening at the domestic box office. The extreme violent film, starring Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, and marking the debut of Lakshya, earned ₹1.20 crore at the box office in India on Friday, as per Sacnilk. Kill enjoyed a solo Bollywood release at the box office this week after Neeraj Pandey's romantic saga Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was indefinitely pushed after the distributors and exhibitors requested the producers. However, the holdover film from last week, Nag Ashwin's post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, continues to soar at the Indian box office. The Telugu film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand sangeet ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last night. The mother of the groom looked royal as she wore a gorgeous jewelled lehenga for the star-studded occasion, which saw a performance by Justin Beiber. Her ensemble is designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Read on as we decode the traditional ensemble. The Instagram page of Falguni Shane Peacock posted Nita Ambani's pictures in their custom-designed jewelled lehenga with the caption, "The Beautiful Mrs Nita Ambani in custom @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewelled lehenga." The ensemble turned the groom-to-be's mother into a royal princess, with netizens praising her in the comments. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

"You will hear his name; you will hear it a lot in the future" - Nitish Reddy made sure the cricketing world noticed his talent in IPL 2024 as veterans like Mohammad Kaif were highly impressed with his all-round skills on the big stage. The over-reliance on Hardik Pandya as a fast-bowling all-rounder has hurt India in the past as they failed to identify his backup, but IPL 2024 turned out to be a glimmer of hope for the Men in Blue with Reddy taking center-stage. Sunrisers Hyderabad signed the young Andhra star in 2023, but his opportunities were limited. A year later, the change in management and leadership worked wonders for Nitish, and he announced himself, scoring 303 runs and taking three wickets. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.