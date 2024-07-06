On Gujarat visit today, Rahul Gandhi to meet kin of Congress workers held after clash

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, July 7. Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said Rahul Gandhi will meet Congress workers at 12pm. Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi.(File)

He will also meet the families of Congress workers who were arrested by the Gujarat Police, following a clash with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress’s State headquarters in Paldi area of the city on July 2. The Congress office in Ahmedabad was vandalised in protest. Five Congress workers were arrested.

The BJP workers were protesting against Gandhi’s remarks in the Lok Sabha about Hinduism, which created a controversy.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi assures support to Rajkot fire victims’ families

During his visit to Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi will also meet the family members of those who lost their lives in various tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past, including the Rajkot game zone fire, the boat capsize incident in Vadodara and Morbi bridge collapse.

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the GPCC office here around 12.30 pm. During his visit, he will meet and address party workers. He will also meet the kin of the victims who lost their lives in the Rajkot game zone fire and other such tragedies. He will also interact with the family members of those party workers who were arrested by the police after the clash," Gohil said.

The Congress leader also said that he has received calls from many people from across Gujarat who have been wronged under the BJP rule.

“They said that Rahul Gandhi fights for justice. They said that they had faith in the BJP, but they have not received justice and they want to put forth their point in front of Rahul Gandhi…” Gohil told ANI.