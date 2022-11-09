Afternoon brief: Army jawan dies in ‘accidental fire’ in J&K’s Poonch, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Army jawan dies in ‘accidental fire’ in J&K’s Poonch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian Army soldier Eswaran R, 27, of Gudalur village of Tamil Nadu died in an “accidental discharge of fire from his own weapon” in the Mankote sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district on Tuesday, army officials said. Read more…

Is Elon Musk planning to charge all Twitter users?

Elon Musk is preparing to give another blow to Twitter users. The new owner is reportedly considering imposing a fixed monthly charge on all Twitter users to access the social media platform, according to Platformer, a newsletter tracking Big Tech. Read more…

'Between DK and Pant, I had just...': Rohit drops explosive statement on India's selection dilemma for WC semis vs ENG

After warming up the bench in the first four games of the Super 12 stage, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant received a surprise start against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Speaking at the traditional pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Team India captain Rohit was asked about Pant's return to the Indian playing XI before the World Cup semi-finals. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7 winter superfoods for people with diabetes

As we gear up for winter season and unpack our woollens it is also the time to start planning for a nutritious diet for the colder season. People with diabetes especially need to eat healthy to build immunity against infections and also manage their blood sugar levels during the season which may go awry due to change in our daily habits. Read more…

Sachin Tendulkar helps local fishermen, later enjoys a Goan lunch with them

While Sachin Tendulkar is known to have a following for being a veteran batsman, these days, Sachin is catching the attention of netizens with his gastronomic experiences. As the cricketer is in Goa right now, he recently shared a video of himself fishing with local fishermen. Read more…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jeep Grand Cherokee launch postponed. Check new date

Jeep India has postponed the launch of its upcoming SUV Grand Cherokee. The carmaker was earlier scheduled to take the covers off the new generation model for India on Friday, November 11. However, the carmaker has now decided to push the dates back. Read more…