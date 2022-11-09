Sachin Tendulkar helps local fishermen, later enjoys a Goan lunch with them

While Sachin Tendulkar is known to have a following for being a veteran batsman, these days, Sachin is catching the attention of netizens with his gastronomic experiences. As the cricketer is in Goa right now, he recently shared a video of himself fishing with local fishermen. At the beginning of the video, you can see Sachin learning about the community and helping the fishermen with the catch. Later, the locals prepare fish fry, grouper, fried fish, pomfret, prawns curry, red rice, and other dishes. Towards the end of the video, you can even see a locallite climbing a coconut tree and picking fresh coconuts for the cricketer. In the post's caption, Sachin wrote, "An interesting morning with Fishermen in Goa!"

Take a look at the video of Sachin Tendulkar with local fishermen here:

This video was shared one day back; since then, it has gained 2.3 million views and has several likes and comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "This man is so so down to earth and gelling, friendly and big smile on his face, aise thodi God Of Cricket kaha jata hai Sachin Sir ko. Pele and his group must have experienced an unforgettable morning of their life. Arjun is so shy; when Pele said Arjun, I am sorry calling you Arun, he was so shy and moved away from the camera. They are such a humble sweet loving family. God Bless U All. Loads of Love Sachin Sir." A second person said, "That restaurant will be flooded with people soon, you have don't good to him. Have a great time ST10!" Some others have reacted using heart emojis.