Afternoon brief: Bangladesh's Awami League says, ‘No threat to ties with India from China’; all the latest news

No threat to India-Bangladesh ties from China, Jamaat-e-Islami: Awami League

The importance of Bangladesh’s upcoming general elections in maintaining regional stability was among the issues that figured in discussions between a visiting Awami League delegation and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

ED attaches flat linked to NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashta

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a flat in New Delhi’s Saket linked to Prabir Purkayashta, editor-in-chief of NewsClick, in connection with its money laundering probe against the news portal even as the agency is expected to file a charge sheet in the matter, people familiar with the matter said. Read more

It's the Kim Taehyung Era: BTS V nails gender-fluid fashion for sizzling magazine photoshoot, ARMY says 'going insane'

BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung, dropped pictures from a recent magazine photoshoot on Instagram, leaving millions of his fans gasping for breath. Read more

Suniel Shetty says 'fear is good,' shares lessons he learned in life

Actor Suniel Shetty took to LinkedIn to share about the times when he was afraid of doing something new and how he fought his fears. His post has resonated with many people and went viral. Read more

'Play 45-55 balls and then...': Rohit, Dravid's clear-cut instruction to prevent Suryakumar Yadav's rampant ODI downfall

On Tuesday evening, Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is simply the absolute best. The No. 1-ranked T20I batter in the world, lived up to his position in the ICC rankings by playing another beast of an innings to help India stay alive against West Indies. Read more

