Suniel Shetty says 'fear is good,' shares lessons he learned in life

Actor Suniel Shetty took to LinkedIn to share about the times when he was afraid of doing something new and how he fought his fears. His post has resonated with many people and went viral.

In the post, the actor shared how he was "petrified" when he had to work with Rajnikanth. He also expressed that he felt "jittery" when he met his son-in-law and cricketer KL Rahul for the first time. (Also Read: Suniel Shetty eats fewer tomatoes now because of rising prices)

"Everyone, without exception, knows what fear feels like. We’ve all faced it at some point - in both, our professional and personal journeys. But here's the thing – what if we treated fear like it could be our ticket to something big? In my years in films and business, I've learned a thing or two about those scary moments. With time, I trained myself to treat fear like little signals that I’m standing on the edge of something great. It's almost like my mind telling me, 'Hey pay attention, something important is happening here!'" wrote Suniel Shetty in the post.

Further, he advised people to remind themselves that fear is not a bad thing, and to treat it like an opportunity to do their best.

This post was shared on August 8. Since being posted, it has been liked close to 9,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several thought Suniel Shetty's words were insightful.

An individual wrote, "Can't believe Suniel Shetty sir can be petrified, but immensely proud that you quoted that it is indeed a ticket to make something big by overcoming it." A second added, "Sir, fear is like 'risk'- It's not always negative. If taken in the right way, it can bring lots of positive results in the longer run. Thanks for enlightening this with your fantastic experiences." A third shared, "I just needed motivation to clear my head of certain thoughts. Thank you so much for this." "This is going to be a lesson for me from this for life: use fear as a signal to be the most attentive as you can be, for it's a moment of growth," expressed a fourth.