It's the Kim Taehyung Era: BTS V nails gender-fluid fashion for sizzling magazine photoshoot, ARMY says 'going insane'

BTS member V, born Kim Taehyung, dropped pictures from a recent magazine photoshoot on Instagram, leaving millions of his fans gasping for breath. The singer, songwriter and composer from the K-Pop supergroup is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming solo album Layover. Amid the excitement for his much-anticipated project, Taehyung dropped the sizzling cover shoot for Arena Korea that showed him embracing gender-fluid fashion. BTS' ARMY loved the pictures and called it 'The Kim Taehyung era'. Scroll through to see more. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung poses for a magazine photoshoot. (Instagram/@thv)

Kim Taehyung shares pictures from a magazine photoshoot

A literal king of visuals - Kim Taehyung - is known for his baritone and soulful voice, great dance moves, and imaginative, playful, and artistic persona. Meanwhile, his fashion choices are as much a part of his personality - they can range from dark and edgy to sophisticated, high-fashion or gender fluidity. V embraced edgy and gender-fluid fashion in two jaw-dropping ensembles for this latest magazine photoshoot. In the third picture - posted by the Christmas Tree singer - he posed shirtless and wore just an animal-printed bandana with a messy hairdo framing his face.

The first picture shows V wearing a sleeveless cropped top embellished with shimmering sequins and featuring a figure-skimming silhouette. He wore it with skinny-fit pants and an embellished leather belt featuring stud adornments and a large buckle. A red leather jacket, black skinny-fit pants, a see-through mesh crew-neck shirt and heeled Chelsea boots completed Taehyung's look in the second click. Meanwhile, the wide-notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, open front, and padded shoulders made the jacket the star.

ARMY swoons over V's latest photoshoot

Reacting to Taehyung's latest photoshoot, BTS ARMY took to Twitter to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "This is why we are insane." Another commented, "I am screaming, crying, shouting, dying." A netizen wrote, "It's the Kim Taehyung Era." "Hello Sir," read another tweet.

V's cover shoot for W Korea magazine

Taehyung also shared a video from his cover photoshoot for W Korea magazine on Instagram stories. The publication had shared the clip on its Instagram page. It shows V dressed in a knit sweater and a black leather jacket accessorised with stunning jewels from Cartier. Check it out below.

About Layover

V's solo album Layover will feature six tracks - Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and a bonus track piano version of Slow Dancing. It will release on September 8. All five tracks will have official videos.

Meanwhile, Taehyung's album announcement comes after BIGHIT confirmed that Suga/Agust D, born Min Yoongi, has begun his military enlistment process. He is the third member to enlist in South Korea's mandatory military service after Jin and J-Hope. Suga recently concluded his Agust D World Tour in Korea. Three members - Jungkook, Jimin and RM - performed with him on stage, and Jin and J-Hope came to support him on the last day.