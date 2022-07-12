Afternoon brief: Big consignment of drugs seized from Gujarat's Mundra port, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat ATS seizes big consignment of drugs from Mundra port; probe on

Less than a week after the Border Security Force apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 fishing boats from Indian waters off Gujarat coast, the state anti-terrorist squad (ATS) said that it has seized a large consignment of drugs from Mundra port in Kutch district. Read more

‘Not taken under pressure,’ Raut defends Sena’s support to Murmu for prez polls

On ex union minister Yashwant Sinha - the joint opposition candidate - Raut said the Sena had a good relationship with the former BJP leader but would not act 'under pressure'. Read more

Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar's security personnel Anjan Kumar thanked after he returned a lost gold mangalsutra to its owner, who lost it in a Bengaluru mall. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan wants Tiranga at every home, recalls why he started hoisting it at Jalsa

On his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan recalled the pride and patriotism he felt as he held the national flag at his Allahabad home on August 15 in 1947 and wrote why he started hoisting the Tricolour at Jalsa. Read more

Rohit Sharma has a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers' world record in first India vs England ODI

Rohit, who hasn't scored a century in close to a year now in any format, will have a chance to hit a big one in his favourite format. If the India captain does manage to get to three figures in any of the three ODIs then it will help him break the world record for most hundreds in an away country. Read more

Pooja Hegde in bikini and see-through shirt gets some Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea: Check out photos

Pooja Hegde dropped pictures of herself dressed in a bikini and see-through shirt set for soaking up Vitamin D after taking a dip in the sea. The seaside photos will serve you with beach fashion goals. Read more

