Afternoon brief: BJP MP's angry on-camera reaction to Noida tweeted by Congress, and all the latest news

‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress

Noida saw scenes of chaos on Sunday night when a group of supporters stormed inside the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 and sought the address of a woman who got into a verbal spat with politician Shrikant Tyagi. Read more

'Your one-liners are wit-liners': What PM Modi said at Venkaiah Naidu farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a heartfelt speech in Rajya Sabha to mark Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's farewell. Read more

Delhi Crime season 2 trailer: Shefali Shah and her men are back to nab the kaccha-baniyaan gang this time. Watch

The official trailer of the Netflix thriller Delhi Crime season 2 was released on Monday. Watch here

Ananya Panday is the cutest eye candy for Liger Ahmedabad promotions in backless mesh top and flared jeans: All pics

Actor Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen-Z favourite fashion icon with trendy and relatable sartorial choices. See here

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Differences between variants

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market. Read more

