‘Ashamed to say it’s our govt’: BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress

Noida saw scenes of chaos on Sunday night when a group of supporters stormed inside the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 and sought the address of a woman who got into a verbal spat with politician Shrikant Tyagi. Tyagi has been booked by the Noida police, some of the men - involved in the mayhem - have been detained but the opposition has latched on to the incident.

Sunday night's chaos took place after politician Tyagi was accused of abusing the woman. The supporters of Tyagi, who called himself a BJP member, stormed into the housing complex and reportedly asked where the woman lived before cops came.

A video of BJP MP Mahesh Sharma publicly expressing his anger over the mayhem created at the society has been shared on Twitter by the Congress, in a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government.

“The cops came here when I called up Lav Kumar. We are ashamed to say that it’s our government here. Please ask them how 15 boys entered the society like this. There can’t be anything more shameful than this.” The clip was also shared by Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh.

The rival party shared another clip that shows slogans against the Noida Police being raised.

Tyagi had earlier said he was a BJP member but the claim stands dismissed. He is now missing and hunt is on to nab him. The Noida police have announced ₹25,000 reward in a bid to arrest him, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, amid shock and horror over the incident, bulldozers reached the politician’s house on Monday morning and razed illegal structures.

The visuals were a reminder of similar action taken in the past by the Yogi Adityanath government.

A police station-in-charge has also been suspended by the Noida Police in the midst of criticism.

