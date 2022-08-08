Shrikant Tyagi supporters barge into Noida society, raise slogans at night
A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Residents complained that the men were raising slogans in front of his house.
Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said. “It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway,” he added.
Residents complained of about six to seven men entering the society by giving a false address to the security guards. They started raising slogans in support of Shrikant Tyagi at night and allegedly used offensive language against anyone who objected. The police reached the spot after receiving complaints from the residents.
“We've informed Awanish Awasthi, the way unidentified people entered society is not at all right. Police protection will be given to the lady within 2 hours,” said Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, who also reached the site.
While Tyagi has reportedly claimed he is from the BJP, the party has distanced itself from the incident and Tyagi.
“We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be canceled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified,” said the Noida Police Commissioner.
On Saturday, four close associates of Tyagi were reportedly detained and two vehicles of the absconding politician accused of assaulting a woman were impounded.
Tyagi was booked Friday for assaulting a woman during a spat in their housing society when she objected to the planting of palm trees near his apartment, citing violation of rules. Multiple videos surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.
The politician had told news agency PTI that the woman's claims were untrue and that the matter was blowing out of proportion because of his association with the BJP. Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti.
The police have said teams are continuously raiding possible whereabouts of Tyagi and making efforts to nab him at the earliest.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
-
Delhi: Govt agencies start turning in applications to sell liquor across Capital
The four Delhi government agencies running the liquor stores are Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store, and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd.
-
Delhi: LG, state govt spar as row over excise losses rumbles on
According to the LG office, the government in 2015 rejected an excise department proposal to reduce the number of dry days from 23 to three days in a year in line with nearby states which observed only three dry days in a year.
-
After 25 years, Haryana government rejuvenates Rakshi river
Haryana government's efforts to rejuvenate dried-up rivers bore fruit with the rejuvenation of the Rakshi river after almost 25 years. The recuperation of the 32-km-long stretch of the river has brought a smile to thousands of farmers of 50 villages of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal districts as the flow of water will help recharge the groundwater in these villages.
-
Rain pushes Delhi's mercury below 30°C; showers may ease today, says Met
While Safdarjung recorded only 2.7mm of rain through the day, moderate rainfall was recorded in south-west Delhi, with Palam receiving 33.3mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, followed by 22.0mm at Ayanagar.
-
NITI Aayog meet: Haryana encouraging farmers to switch to natural farming, says Khattar
Urging the Union government to promote natural farming in the country, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday informed the NITI Aayog that the Haryana government has been taking steps to encourage farmers to switch from chemical farming to natural farming. The chief minister said that the state government is completely focused on promoting natural farming in the state and that farmers should also be encouraged for the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics