Shrikant Tyagi supporters barge into Noida society, raise slogans at night

A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Residents complained that the men were raising slogans in front of his house.

Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said. “It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway,” he added.

Residents complained of about six to seven men entering the society by giving a false address to the security guards. They started raising slogans in support of Shrikant Tyagi at night and allegedly used offensive language against anyone who objected. The police reached the spot after receiving complaints from the residents.

“We've informed Awanish Awasthi, the way unidentified people entered society is not at all right. Police protection will be given to the lady within 2 hours,” said Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from Gautam Buddha Nagar, who also reached the site.

While Tyagi has reportedly claimed he is from the BJP, the party has distanced itself from the incident and Tyagi.

“We have provided security to this family and the license of the security in the society will also be canceled soon. We are taking action against Shrikant Tyagi under the Gangster Act and all his illegal property will be identified,” said the Noida Police Commissioner.

On Saturday, four close associates of Tyagi were reportedly detained and two vehicles of the absconding politician accused of assaulting a woman were impounded.

Tyagi was booked Friday for assaulting a woman during a spat in their housing society when she objected to the planting of palm trees near his apartment, citing violation of rules. Multiple videos surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

The politician had told news agency PTI that the woman's claims were untrue and that the matter was blowing out of proportion because of his association with the BJP. Tyagi identified himself as the national executive member of the party's Kisan Morcha and national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti.

The police have said teams are continuously raiding possible whereabouts of Tyagi and making efforts to nab him at the earliest.

