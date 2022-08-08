‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video
Hours after a Noida politician’s supporters created a major ruckus in the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93, bulldozers were seen at the apartment complex - where he resides - on Monday morning. Shrikant Tyagi is missing after he was seen abusing a woman in a video.
While Tyagi said he was a BJP leader, his claims stand dismissed and the party’s MP, Mahesh Sharma, on Sunday was seen publicly expressing his displeasure after Tyagi’s supporters were accused of mobbing the society, asking for the address of the woman who also stays in the same apartment complex.
On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen razing illegal structures. This is yet another incident when such an action has been taken in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has - in the past - warned of ‘bulldozer action’ against those who break law and order.
“The chief minister has taken note of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law,” UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
Video: SP leader's car seen dragged for 500 meters by truck in UP's Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party leader Devendra Singh Yadav's car was on Sunday hit by a truck and dragged for more than 500 meters before it stopped in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The incident happened late Sunday night. A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed how the truck rammed into Yadav's vehicle on a relatively busy street. A motorcycle was also impacted in the incident, the video showed. Yadav is the president of SP's Mainpuri division.
Bengaluru crime watch: Bike thieves arrested
Bike theft: Jnanabharathi police, Bengaluru. August 7 IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division, said the accused have been arrested by Bengaluru's Jnanabharathi police. He added that six two-wheelers and a goods truck used for the crime have been recovered from the accused in the case, which are worth Rs 5.65 Lakhs in total. It is not clear how many persons have been arrested.
Rain batters coastal parts in Karnataka, to continue for next three days
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Karnataka, causing widespread damage, while flooding led to disruption in connectivity between coastal districts. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government in the state has released Rs 200 crores to take up relief and rehabilitation operations. Rain did not spare non-coastal areas either, inundating several roads and causing heavy traffic congestions. According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, rain is likely to continue for three more days.
Light rain or drizzle expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Monday morning as generally overcast weather with light rain or drizzle was expected. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI was 75 in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Ruckus in Noida society by supporters after politician allegedly abuses woman
A ruckus broke out late on Sunday night when a group of supporters of a local politician forcibly entered a society in Noida near Delhi. The incident happened at Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93-B in Noida, where politician Shrikant Tyagi – who is on the run – has an apartment. Seven people were detained in the case on Sunday, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.
