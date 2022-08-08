‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video

Hours after a Noida politician’s supporters created a major ruckus in the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93, bulldozers were seen at the apartment complex - where he resides - on Monday morning. Shrikant Tyagi is missing after he was seen abusing a woman in a video.

While Tyagi said he was a BJP leader, his claims stand dismissed and the party’s MP, Mahesh Sharma, on Sunday was seen publicly expressing his displeasure after Tyagi’s supporters were accused of mobbing the society, asking for the address of the woman who also stays in the same apartment complex.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Illegal construction at the residence of #ShrikantTyagi, at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93, demolished by the Noida administration.



Tyagi, in a viral video, was seen abusing and assaulting a woman here in the residential society. pic.twitter.com/xThZ2wF3gS — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen razing illegal structures. This is yet another incident when such an action has been taken in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has - in the past - warned of ‘bulldozer action’ against those who break law and order.

“The chief minister has taken note of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law,” UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

