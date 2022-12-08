Afternoon brief: BJP now has BJP to compete with in Gujarat election, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Gujarat election result: BJP now has BJP to compete with in PM Modi's home turf | 10 points
BJP is all set for a landslide victory in the home state of PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022. Read more
AAP becoming national party with Gujarat vote, says Sisodia: 'First time...'
Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Gujarat votes will make Aam Aadmi Party a national party. Read more
Rohit set to be ruled out of Test series, India A captain to replace him as multiple changes likely in squad: Report
India captain Rohit Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh starting December 14 due to a dislocated thumb. Read more
Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh promotes Cirkus song Current Laga Re in chic pink suit, rocks 2022's hottest colour
Actor Deepika Padukone attended the song launch of Current Laga Re from Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Cirkus. Read more
Amsterdam review: David O. Russell film is a disappointment of epic proportions
"A lot of this really happened," announces the opening card in David O Russell's Amsterdam, which is based on a nation's past that clearly tries to mirror residues in our present. Read more
Ontario Legislature honours woman, oldest to earn degree from Canadian University
It is often said that education has no age limit, and this woman, who completed her master's degree from a Canadian University at 87, aptly proves it. Read more