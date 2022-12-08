AAP becoming national party with Gujarat vote, says Sisodia: 'First time...'

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Gujarat votes will make Aam Aadmi Party a national party. "For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India," Sisodia tweeted as counting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 is going on. Though far behind from the BJP and the Congress, AAP is leading in eight seats. To become a national party, AAP needs to win two seats and 6% of the vote share.

गुजरात की जनता के वोट से आम आदमी पार्टी आज राष्ट्रीय पार्टी बन रही है.



शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य की राजनीति पहली बार राष्ट्रीय राजनीति में पहचान बना रही है.



इसके लिए पूरे देश को बधाई. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 8, 2022

The Aam Aadmi Party aimed to make inroads in the BJP bastion of Gujarat though the prospect shows it will be hard for them to get double-digit seats, as predicted in the exit polls. However, the outcome will be crucial as AAP will become a national party even if it bags at least two seats in the state.

In its national ambition to take on the BJP, AAP fielded candidates in all 182 assembly seats and carried out a highly charged campaign. With AAP's government in Delhi and Punjab, AAP is recognised as a state party and the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 will make it a national party. A political party needs to be recognised in at least four states while to be recognised as a party in the state, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes.

With the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 result, AAP will become a state party in Gujarat and Gujarat adding to the list of Delhi, Punjab and Goa will make it a national party.

