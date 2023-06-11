Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Canada stays deportation of Indian students after diplomatic intervention; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2023 01:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Canada staying deportation of Indian students a welcome step

Steps taken by Canadian authorities to stay the deportation of some Indian students who allegedly submitted fraudulent admission letters to educational institutes are a welcome development, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read more

Free bus travel for women in Karnataka from today, Shakti scheme launched

The Karnataka government on Sunday launched the ‘Shakti Yojane,’ the scheme that provides free bus travel for women across Karnataka. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiahand deputy CM DK Shivakumar inaugurated the scheme at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha and called it a move for women empowerment in the southern state. It was Congress' one of the five poll promises before the assembly elections. Read more

Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe, spills blood as he fights; fans call it 'spine chilling' action drama

The pre-teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released on Sunday. In the 50-second-long video, a glimpse of Ranbir in action was unveiled. In the teaser, Ranbir used an axe to fight and kill several people. Read more

How to provide best nutrition to your beloved pets; a complete wellness guide for pet parents

When it comes to overall wellness of your pet, one cannot rely on guesswork. Every pet has different nutritional needs and eating the right food can work wonders for their health and longevity. Feeding your cat and dog the same kind of food is as faulty as making different breeds of dogs eat a similar diet. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ranbir kapoor canada deportation
