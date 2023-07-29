Afternoon brief: CBI registers FIR after taking over probe in Manipur sexual assault case; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manipur video: CBI registers FIR after taking over probe in sexual assault case

CBI takes over the Manipur viral video case. (File)(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe on Friday night of the May 4 case of three women were stripped, one of them sexually assaulted and their two male members murdered. Read more

MCC issues clarification over contentious Steve Smith non-dismissal during 5th Ashes Test

Steve Smith had accepted his fate when a stunning throw from substitute fielder George Ealham found him short. It would have been the most crucial breakthrough for England on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London as hope of a first-innings lead, that looked improbable on the opening day, seemingly looked real on the second evening. Read more

Bawaal over Bawaal? Israeli embassy condemns ‘trivialization’ of Holocaust in film

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Jewish organisation The Simon Wiesenthal Center, now Israeli embassy has called out Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal for ‘trivialisation’ of Holocaust in his romantic drama. Read more

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s iconic character joins Fortnite in new Terminator crossover event

Fortnite is preparing for another crossover event, this time with the legendary sci-fi Terminator franchise, which will feature an Arnold Schwarzenegger skin. Read more

Bedroom decor 101: Top interior design trends and tips to transform your space

When a house captures your essence, it becomes a home. The private space in one's home where one is invited to unwind after a long day is the bedroom. Read more

Woman dances inside train, leaves onlookers baffled

Dancing or making reels inside public transportation may cause inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Time and again transport authorities, across the nation, have issued warnings against such activities. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON