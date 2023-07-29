Bedroom decor 101: Top interior design trends and tips to transform your space

When a house captures your essence, it becomes a home. The private space in one's home where one is invited to unwind after a long day is the bedroom. You can genuinely just be yourself there. It only makes sense that you would furnish and decorate it in a way that not only makes you feel comfortable but also as if you belong there. It's critical to choose products that are useful, of high quality, sustainable, and inexpensive in order to create an environment that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. Since interior design trends are always changing, it's critical to choose design concepts with current trends in mind and give your living space a makeover that is fashionable, individualistic, and appealing. (Also read: Luxurious interior design trends: The fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary inspirations ) From choosing the perfect colour palette to selecting furniture that complements your needs, it's important to know the dos and don'ts of bedroom decor. (Unsplash)

Latest Trends in Bedroom Decor

Erik-Jan Middelhoven, Country Home Furnishings and Retail Design Manager at IKEA India shared with HT Lifestyle top trends in bedroom decor, that you can choose from, depending on which resonates with you.

1. Modern florals

Floral prints have been long withstanding against a lot of trends that come and go, and this year it's going to be no different. The plentiful floral designs to choose from ensure a universal appeal, catering to everyone's unique tastes and palettes. Floral print walls can amp up any room in an instant, or, if you want to be more subtle, you may consider classic statement pieces such as floral pillowcases and duvet covers, floral rugs, floral upholstery, or a floral throw-over.

2. A statement headboard

Undoubtedly, the most important element of your room is the bed. And so, making a statement with the bed’s headboard should be done so that it screams your personality. Be it a vibrant horizontal pattern with alternating bright colors, or a dark one, or even an artisanal hand-made headboard made of rattan.

3. Storage hiding in plain sight

This trend is one of the most popular ones today, and justifiably so. For any apartment, regardless of its size, effective space management is crucial to give a clutter-free, open and inviting look. To make the most of the given space, one must go for space-saving furniture with in-built storage options like underneath the bed, on either of its sides, or even tucked away in the wall where it’s concealed. Such tips would help in maximizing the space and maintaining a tidy appearance.

4. Calming colour palette

The effect light and neutral colour schemes have are often calming and inviting. They not only make the space appear bigger but also more spacious and cleaner. If you’ve likely noticed, most homes have walls painted in white and interior decor such as coffee tables, bed frames, shoe racks, and more, purchased to add a minimal and aesthetic look to match its surroundings. This makes the home look elegant and the interiors, well thought-out.

5. Sustainability

As the public has been becoming more aware of the redundant harm being caused, they are also becoming more eco-conscious, planet positive, and practicing a more ethical approach to living their daily lives. Hence, calling this a trend would not be apt because it’s more of an adaptable lifestyle approach. To follow the same, people are choosing everyday items made from sustainably sourced materials such as bamboo trays, upholstery made from organic cotton, decor items made of clay, and upcycled wood furniture.

There are countless trends that will incessantly come and go, but the only trend that is timeless and ageless is the personification of your taste being translated into the fundamentals of your room.