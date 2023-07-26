Luxurious interior design trends: The fusion of timeless elegance and contemporary inspirations

In interior design, luxury is an eternal pursuit, and today's homeowners and designers are searching for a new meaning to luxury. When it comes to home makeovers, luxury is more than using exotic stone, plush materials and shiny finishes. Adding a touch of luxury to your space is all about confidence. This doesn't mean overcrowding the room with lots of things, as a cluttered home can look unfancy. Today, luxury is about blending various design styles to create a highly personalised space topped off with a collection of hand-picked objects of exquisite craftsmanship. As we delve into this newly defined world of luxury, let us explore the compelling trends that help breathe glamour, sophistication and elegance into your space. (Also read: Mastering the art of luxurious living: 6 expert tips for designing your dream home ) Luxury home decor is about blending various design styles to create a highly personalised space topped off with a collection of hand-picked objects. (Unsplash)

Latest Trends in Luxury Interior Design

Meghana Nimmagadda, Founder and CEO, Designtales, shares with HT Lifestyle top trends that are redefining luxury interior design.

1. The timelessness of arches

In luxury interior design, classic silhouettes still carry significant influence and appeal. Time-honoured architectural elements such as arches create a sense of flow, openness, and grandeur, enhancing the overall aesthetics. Arches can define different areas within an open floor plan, create architectural focal points, or frame views. They evoke a sense of timelessness and can be integrated into various design styles, from traditional to contemporary.

2. Comfort transcends aesthetics

Today, luxury is about feeling good more than looking good. From oversized clothes to statement sneakers, comfort has become the new luxury. And in interior design, sofas with sculptural forms, exaggerated sizes and deep seats have become cocoons of comfort in living areas. As these voluminous sofas have become more and more desirable, manufacturers are jumping on the bandwagon in creating a new interpretation of some of their classic pieces.

3. Personalised hand-crafted products

Homeowners are moving away from generic luxury products and cookie-cutter designs. Products definitive of one design style lack depth and, more importantly, fail to reflect the owner's style and taste. Designers, in collaboration with artisans, are creating products that are an extension of the client's personality and lifestyle. As client's passions are at the forefront of creating such exquisite products, design styles and materials are often juxtaposed, making their home a one-of-a-kind masterpiece, and evoking a sense of pride and ownership.

4. Biophilia with a twist

Having spent a lot of time indoors in the past few years, there is a sense of aversion to shiny and polished surfaces. Clients are looking to strengthen their connection with nature resulting in a resurgence of materials like terracotta, travertine and lime plaster. Also, using nature-inspired elements and patterns, such as mushroom artefacts, botanical prints and floral light fixtures, invoke a sense of serenity and elegance.

In the world of interior design, designers and clients are redefining what luxury means by incorporating modern twists to classic pieces and curating high-quality artisanal products to create comfortable, calming, elegant and personal spaces.