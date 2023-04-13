6 creative ways to decorate your home with flowers for a fresh and new look

Flowers have long been used as a way to add beauty and freshness to our surroundings. Whether used for special occasions or as part of everyday decor, flowers have the power to transform a space and bring a sense of joy and tranquillity. Decorating your home with flowers is always a good idea for home interiors. These are more eco-friendly options than other decors and instantly add a hued colour that you can’t get from any other type of decor. There are many eccentric ways to decorate your house with flowers that are sure to illuminate the space and look. From colourful blooms to fragrant herbs, incorporating flowers into your home decor is a simple yet effective way to give your space a fresh and new look. (Also read: From millennials to Gen Z: Home designing tips for different generations ) Flowers have the power to instantly refresh and uplift any space, making them the perfect addition to your home decor.(Unsplash)

Ways to decorate your home with flowers:

Jyoti Arya, Interior Designer, Livspace, shared with HT Lifestyle, some creative ways to decorate your home with flowers.

1. Use an astonishing vessel: You don’t have to stick to vases or glass jars. Consider your unexpected household items for a more impressive and whimsical approach.

2. Add blossoms to your side tables: Side tables are the centrepiece of the room when decorating with some floral arrangements. It can also be enhanced by crystal trays and any decorative decor to accent the flowers.

3. Hang them in suspended bottles: This will enhance the beauty of your balcony and walls. Flowers don’t have to be centrepieces all the time, and they don’t have to be in vessel jars. Put them in bottles or vials and hang them with string on your balcony wall.

4. Creating floating florals: Display your blooms by cutting the flower heads off and placing them in a crystal bowl filled with water. This will make them last longer than if you left the stems on. It will enhance the look of the room.

5. Fresh smell and positivity: Your home will also smell fresh and positive. Flowers have a unique fragrance that lightens up everyone's spirit and gives a positive vibe, as they are automatic stress busters. When you reach home drop into your recliner, and next to you there are a bunch of fresh roses welcoming you home, without being able to help yourself, there will be a smile on your face.

6. Floral pendant: A beautiful floral pendant over a dining table is must. You can transform a lampshade and chandelier into a beautiful hanging floral arrangement with fresh and dried flowers. You can also decorate the lanterns with beautiful dried flowers to enhance the look of the room .

By incorporating flowers into your home decor, you can create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel happy and inspired. So go ahead, get creative, and let nature's beauty brighten up your home!