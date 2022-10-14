Evening brief: CEC explains why Gujarat poll dates not announced with Himachal Pradesh; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Why Gujarat poll dates not announced with Himachal Pradesh? CEC's reply

Contrary to expectations, the Election Commission of India on Friday did not announce the poll schedules for the Gujarat assembly. At a press conference in New Delhi, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be on December 8. Read more

Why is Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia under fire for old controversial videos?

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat state convenor Gopal Italia, under fire for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, courted yet another controversy on Thursday after another old video resurfaced where he is seen mocking PM Modi and his mother Hira Bai. Read more

BCCI officially announces Shami as Bumrah's replacement, names revised India squad for T20 World Cup

“BCCI announced The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches,” BCCI said in a release. Read more

'BTech chaiwali': Student fulfills dream of having a start-up, inspires netizens

Many people dream of starting their own businesses. Vartika Singh, a BTech student had also wished for the same and fulfilled her ambition at a young age. Vartika Singh has always been eager to launch her own company. However, the young girl did not want to wait for four years that would take to complete her degree. Read more

Kantara movie review: Rishab Shetty's mesmeric blend of action and mythology ranks among the best of Indian cinema

Kantara movie review: Rishab Shetty brings an original tale rooted in Indian culture and mythology that surely ranks among the best efforts by an Indian filmmaker in recent times. Read more

XUV300 to Kushaq: 7 Indian cars that achieved highest global safety standards

The latest cars to achieve the highest five-star rating at the GIlobal NCAP crash test are Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq compact SUVS. Read more

Soon, modified WhatsApp messages to show 'Edited' label: Report

WhatsApp users will get 15 minutes to edit the message. This feature is currently in the developing phase, but beta users can see it in WhatsApp Android 2.22.22.14. Read more

