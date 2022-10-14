Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Why Gujarat poll dates not announced with Himachal Pradesh? CEC's reply

Why Gujarat poll dates not announced with Himachal Pradesh? CEC's reply

gujarat assembly election
Updated on Oct 14, 2022 05:11 PM IST

Assembly Election 2022: The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal assembly will end on January 8, 2023.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar during a press conference for the announcement of schedule of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Contrary to expectations, the Election Commission of India on Friday did not announce the poll schedules for the Gujarat assembly. At a press conference in New Delhi, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that elections to the Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will be on December 8.

When asked by reporters why the poll panel did not announce Gujarat election dates along with Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said the commission was following past precedence in keeping the announcing in abeyance the schedule for the Gujarat assembly.

The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023, while the term of the Himachal assembly will end on January 8, 2023.

Kumar also cited the weather of Himachal Pradesh as a reason behind announcing the elections for the hill state first.

“There are a number of factors, such as weather. We want to hold the Himachal elections before the onset of snow, especially in the upper reaches where snowing takes place... The EC followed convention last followed in announcing polls,” Kumar explained.

“There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result doesn't impact the other,” the CEC added.

More than 55 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, Kumar said. There are 1.86 lakh first-time voters, 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus and 1,184 voters who are above 100 years of age.

The state has 68 assembly constituencies, with 17 reserved for schedule castes, and three for scheduled tribes, which will go to polls next month. There are over 55 lakh electors across the hill state, of which 67,000 are service voters, 56,000 are persons with disabilities and 1,184 voters are 100+.

As a consequence of the commission allowing 17+ voters to apply in advance for a voter ID card, Himachal Pradesh will also have 43,173 new voters.

“The commission undertook various consultations, including Covid consultations with health secretaries. Although it is not that much of a concern, we have advised the states to follow the five-pronged strategy of test, track, treat, vaccinate, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Kumar said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
himachal pradesh gujarat
himachal pradesh gujarat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out