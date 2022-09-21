Afternoon brief: Citing ‘half naked women’ MP minister seeks ban on ‘Thank God’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

MP minister seeks ban on film ‘Thank God’: ‘half-naked women’ hurting Hindus

Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang has urged Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God'. Read more

‘In such a situation..’: Putin's top quotes on partial mobilisation in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilisation" on Wednesday that will see 300,000 Russian reservists called up. Read more

RuPay introduces UPI payments through its credit cards. Details here

The National Payments Corporation of India has announced a feature enabling linkage of RuPay credit card to the unified payments interface (UPI). Read more

Student performs viral Kala Chashma trend on stage during convocation ceremony. Watch

If you are someone who keeps a tab on viral social media trends, you might have seen videos of people intentionally tripping on the ground to show some cool dance moves on Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma. Read more

'That was the turning point. Things would've been different if...': Rohit pin-points exact reason for loss in 1st T20I

India and Australia engaged in a high scoring encounter in Mohali on Tuesday evening, which saw the latter complete their highest successful run-chase in T20Is. Read more

Raju Srivastava's 5 best standup acts: From revealing Bollywood's 'mayyat' secrets to imitating Amitabh in front of him

Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after over 40 days of hospitalisation in Delhi, said his brother Dipoo Srivastava. He was 58. Read more

Diabetes: Can eating too much salt increase blood sugar? Experts answer

While we do not usually consider our salt intake when it comes to managing diabetes, a recent study has found out that each extra gram of sodium (or 2.5 gm of salt) per day was linked to 43 per cent higher risk of type 2 diabetes. Read more

5G services to be set up across 500 cities in India in next one year?

The preparations to launch 5G services in a smooth and immediate manner is in full swing. Government agencies as well as the private telecom companies have rolled up their sleeves to achieve the crucial technology shift. Read more

