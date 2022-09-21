MP minister seeks ban on film ‘Thank God’: ‘half-naked women’ hurting Hindus

Madhya Pradesh education minister Vishvas Sarang has urged Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur to ban Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film 'Thank God'. In a letter to Thakur, Sarang said that claimed that the film inappropriately depicts Chitragupta, a Hindu deity who, according to mythology, accompanies Yama, the god of death.

Sarang said that “for the past many years, many filmmakers and actors in Bollywood are making objectionable comments on the deities of Hindu society and including obscene scenes.”

In the recently-released trailer, the minister stated, Chitragupta is shown as someone surrounded by “half naked” women, and objectionable remarks have been made by Devgn on his behalf.

“Due to the objectionable remarks made by the hero of the film, Ajay Devgan, there is a lot of anger in the entire Hindu society along with the Kayastha society,” he wrote.

“It is requested to kindly prevent the sentiments of the entire Kayastha/Hindu society from being hurt by giving directions to immediately stop the telecast of the said film,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, an official statement from the ministry of information and broadcasting is still awaited.

According to Hindu mythology, Chitragupta is believed to be assigned the task of punishing or rewarding human beings based on their actions.

'Thank God' is an upcoming family entertainer film that stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

The film showcases the story of a common man (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who enters a world between life and death after an accident and meets Chirtagupta (played by Ajay Devgn). Chitragupta plays a game with Sidharth Malhotra, which he calls the 'Game of Life'.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer and first song 'Manike' which received positive responses from the audience.

While Sidharth and Rakul will be seen as a fresh pair on-screen, this film marks Rakul's third collaboration with Ajay Devgn after 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Runway 34'. The film will be out in cinema halls on October 25 this year.

(With ANI inputs)

