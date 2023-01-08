Afternoon brief: Co-flyer recalls ‘peeing’ shocker on Air India flight, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Air India stewardess said she can't do that': Co-flyer recalls 'peeing' shocker

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on the woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. Read more

Musk announces ‘much larger’ UI overhaul of Twitter, first update to launch later this week

There will be a ‘much larger' UI overhaul of the Twitter app, owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday, adding that the first part of the overhaul will be rolled out later this week. Read more

'Had never even led in junior cricket': Hardik Pandya credits ex-India cricketer for making 'big difference in life'

Hardik Pandya's stature as an all-rounder and as a captain has seen a steady, and rather stunning, rise since the start of 2022. It started off with him leading the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their very first season in the league. Read more

This is how Rashmika Mandanna trained to play blind girl in Mission Majnu to make her character appear authentic

Rashmika Mandanna worked hard and trained for more than a month so she could play the role of a blind woman in Mission Majnu, the film's producer has said. Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu's pics in gold gown shared with only a week left for Miss Universe's reign makes fans say 'Forever Queen'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu is preparing to pass down the coveted title to her successor in a few days. The 22-year-old beauty queen created history when she won the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years on December 2021. Read more

Shubman Gill's Cool Pics With His Teammates. Read more

