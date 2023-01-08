This is how Rashmika Mandanna trained to play blind girl in Mission Majnu to make her character appear authentic

Rashmika Mandanna worked hard and trained for more than a month so she could play the role of a blind woman in Mission Majnu, the film's producer has said. Mission Majnu is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna on being 'disliked': 'Can’t expect people to only like us')

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller that features Sidharth Malhotra alongside Rashmika, and is scheduled to release in theatres later this month. Mission Majnu is set in the 1970s and is a thriller that revolves around an undercover RAW agent, essayed by Sidharth.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar about the hard work that went into making the movie, producer Amar Butala said, "Sidharth plays a tailor in the film and the sewing machine used in the 70s was very different from what we usually see nowadays. He took three month's training and learnt operating the sewing machine with the help of his legs, putting thread in the needle, sewing buttons and such stuff. A tailor used to take his old machine to Sidharth's house and tutor him everyday."

He added, “Rashmika is a blind girl in the film. She also trained for blind experience for more than two weeks in Mumbai before she took the plunge and got to playing her part in Mission Majnu, so that the character appears authentic.”

The film's trailer was launched at the India Gate and Sidharth had said at the event: “It has been an absolute honour and pleasure to have launched the teaser of my film Mission Majnu at India Gate, with the real heroes of our country who sacrifice their lives everyday for the love towards their country.” He added that the film was “fulfilling and heart wrenching experience”, adding that he was grateful to director Shantanu for allowing him to be a part of the film.

Rashmika also said, "I am so excited as I finally launch the teaser of Mission Majnu and cannot wait for the audiences to watch our movie filled with love, drama, sacrifice and action. As an actor, nothing gives me more joy than to be able to play a part in the story of those unsung heroes that are the real Majnus of our country. I am also super excited to join the Netflix family with this film.''

