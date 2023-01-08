Musk announces ‘much larger’ UI overhaul of Twitter, first update to launch later this week

There will be a ‘much larger' UI overhaul of the Twitter app, owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday, adding that the first part of the overhaul will be rolled out later this week.

The other updates will be launched a week after the first one, and in early February, respectively, said Musk.

“Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long from tweets early Feb,” tweeted the Tesla CEO and world's second-wealthiest person.

Since buying Twitter in October last year, the South African-born entrepreneur has introduced a host of changes to the microblogging website, the first of which was that users will have to pay a monthly charge ($8) to keep their blue tick, or to get one. Earlier, users were not required to pay anything to get their handle verified.

Also, Twitter now permanently suspends accounts that engage in impersonation, and this is done without any prior warning of suspension.

