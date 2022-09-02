Afternoon brief: Congress' Jairam Ramesh takes a veiled dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Ground reality': Jairam Ramesh's dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad's ‘Modi govt-sanctioned bungalow’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a fresh but veiled dig at Ghulam Nabi Azad and said the ground reality is different than what 'people sitting in New Delhi' are spreading. Read more.

Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital in Odisha

Members of the Paraja tribal community in Odisha have called for action against a social worker who allegedly forced its icon, Padma Sri awardee Kamala Pujari…read more.

Can Rishi Sunak record surprise win over Liz Truss in UK PM race? Answers soon

After a gruelling nationwide tour, a dozen hustings and three televised debates, Liz Truss appears poised to take over as the UK's next prime minister heading into the close of voting…read more.

'Rohit Sharma was weak, worried, confused. Won't stay India captain for long': Former Pakistan all-rounder's fiery take

India have so far maintained a 100 percent win record at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The Men In Blue launched their campaign with a solid five-wicket win over arch rivals Pakistan…read more.

Anand Mahindra reacts as Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named Starbucks’ new CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of coffee giant Starbucks after replacing Howard Schultz. Various social media platforms…read more.

Jennifer Lopez shares new pics from her wedding with Ben Affleck, talks about perfect timing: ‘Finally settling down’

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez shared new pictures from her August wedding with actor Ben Affleck. Taking to her newsletter On the JLo, Jennifer also revealed about their wedding week and…read more.

Watch: Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier & Safari in Jet Edition. Here's what's new

Ahead of the festive season this year then, Tata Motors has unveiled the Jet Edition of its popular SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Nexon EV. Read more.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 unique modak recipes to enjoy during the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are on, starting from August 31, and it is the time to enjoy modaks, Lord Ganesha favourite sweet in different flavours. Read more.

