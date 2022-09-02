Anand Mahindra reacts as Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan named Starbucks’ new CEO

Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of coffee giant Starbucks after replacing Howard Schultz. Various social media platforms, especially Twitter, have been buzzing with posts from people congratulating Narasimhan, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. He shared an interesting tweet while sharing an article about this new appointment.

“What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami. The appointment of Indian-origin CEOs at the world’s most iconic companies is now an unstoppable trend. International boardrooms consider them to be almost ‘safe’ leadership bets,” he posted. He concluded his post with a few clapping emoticons.

Take a look at the tweet by Anand Mahindra:

Since being shared a few hours ago, his post has accumulated over 1,600 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments. “As an Indian origin CEO/COO of a tech company I can see the big business move here. This is why we’re bringing #SolidBlockTech to India. Looking forward to work with you in the future Sir,” posted a Twitter user. “It’s time to relish,” wrote another. “One company, one position and one country at a time, Indians are leading the world,” expressed a third.