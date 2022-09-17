Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Dalai Lama applauds India's Covid fight on PM Modi's birthday, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Dalai Lama applauds India's Covid fight on PM Modi's birthday, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday.
ByHT News Desk

On PM Modi's birthday, Dalai Lama hails India's Covid fight, economic strides

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday, extending prayers for his continued good health. On his official website, the Dalai Lama praised India for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Reintroducing the cheetah will save our grasslands

The legendary speed of the cheetah or the hunting leopard can be maintained only for a short distance. In his Mammals of India T C Jordan (1874) mentions that a well-mounted horseman can come up with a hunting leopard after a comparatively short run. Read more

Ashneer Grover poses with Sunil Grover, calls them ‘two of the most entertaining Grovers ever on TV’. See pic

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of himself with Sunil Grover. The two are seen smiling for the camera as they posed for a selfie. Read more

4 daily habits that are making you age faster

Ageing is inevitable and as the years go by various functions of our body are bound to diminish leading to various diseases. How nutrients are absorbed by our body also undergoes a change with time as the digestion process transforms. Read more

'Lollipop for Sanju after dropping him. Shame on you': BCCI endlessly slammed for Samson post after his T20 WC snub

Sanju Samson's omission from India's 2022 T20 World Cup squad did not go down well with his fans, who expected the wicketkeeper-batter to be part of the team amid his impressive show in the white-ball format in the last two years and for the Indian team in the limited opportunities he managed and above all the backing he received from captain Rohit Sharma just a few months back on the importance of a player of his talent in Australian conditions. Read more

