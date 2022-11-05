Afternoon brief: 'First voter of independent India' dies at 106, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'First voter of independent India' dies at 106 in Himachal; condolences pour in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first citizen of independent India to ever cast a vote – Shyam Saran Negi – died Saturday morning at the age of 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur took to Twitter to express grief on his death. Read more

SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking revival of ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday sought a response from the Central government on public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the National Federation of Indian Women seeking the revival of the ‘Women’s Reservation Bill’ that lapsed in Parliament eight years ago. Read more

‘Restore tribal reservation’: Chhattisgarh governor pens letter to CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh governor Anusuiya Uikey in a letter addressed to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel enquired about the steps being taken by the state to restore tribal reservations slashed by the high court in its recent order. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ex-US Prez Donald Trump, eyeing 2024, doubles down on vote conspiracy theories

Kicked off Twitter and Facebook after his supporters stormed the US Capitol, Donald Trump eventually set up his own platform Truth Social, declaring in April 2022 after a stumbling launch: "I'm Back! #COVFEFE." Read more

Johnny Depp appeals against Amber Heard's $2 million defamation trial payout, says few rulings of court 'were erroneous'

Months after winning the defamation trial, actor Johnny Depp has now filed documents to appeal a Virginia court's ruling that one of his lawyers defamed his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard. Read more

Parenting tips: 5 ways to teach responsibility to your kids

Raising responsible kids is something all parents strive for and we all want to live in a society where people are brought up to be accountable and where adults don't ignore their responsibilities as citizens. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apple's iPhone 13 emerges as leader in smartphone shipments in India: Report

The Apple iPhone 13 was the most popular smartphone in India during Q3, 2022, topping shipment records. The iPhone 13 reportedly became the first iPhone to lead overall smartphone shipments in India for a quarter, according to a recent analysis by Counterpoint. Read more

Elon Musk says that he is an 'alien,' netizens react using memes

Elon Musk often takes time to reply to different posts shared on Twitter. Just like this recent tweet where he shared a funny reply while reacting to a tweet about crazy conspiracy theories. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON