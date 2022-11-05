Parenting tips: 5 ways to teach responsibility to your kids

Raising responsible kids is something all parents strive for and we all want to live in a society where people are brought up to be accountable and where adults don't ignore their responsibilities as citizens. It's the parent's duty to make their child encounter the consequences, model responsible behaviour, show little judgements, shower unlimited love and not overdo anything for their child. As a parent, many times we try to save our kids from consequences. But remember, we are trying to teach them responsibility and the best thing we can do is honour their choices. Being responsible is a key to children’s success both in school and in the larger world when they grow up. (Also read: Parenting tips: 5 ways to boost confidence in your children )

Certified Parenting Coach and Psychologist, Fathima, suggested five effective ways to teach responsibility to your kids in her recent Instagram post.

1. Smiling is more powerful than yelling

Yelling may drive their attention to you but it reinforces the bad behaviour. When you smile at them while conveying a message, it makes them to respond immediately.

2. Make them encounter the consequences

It is important to make them understand that every action leads to consequences. If they don't study well, they will not perform well in the exam (bad consequence). If they study well, they get good marks in the exam (good consequence). They make better decisions once they realise that smart decisions have good outcomes. As kids mature, they become more responsible for making wiser decisions.

3. Make your child listen and think

Make your child listen and think. If they listen properly, they are better at thinking and making the right decisions or good consequences.

4. Use thinking words and not fighting words

Fighting words: I will not allow you to watch TV until you finish your lessons.

Thinking words: You may watch TV if you finish your lessons soon.

It is how we are showing up to our kids. It fosters their sense of responsibility and makes them think. This is also the best way to make our kids listen without yelling.

5. Shift the responsibility to your kids

If we keep on reminding them about their chores, and school work, they don't take responsibility. They will be carefree because there is someone to worry about it. The question here is, should I worry about this or should I let my child worry about this? When you transfer your worries or responsibility to them, of course, they will do better.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter