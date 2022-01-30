Afternoon brief from HT: Political leaders pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gandhi death anniv: Prez Kovind, PM & Rahul Gandhi pay floral tribute at Rajghat

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders of the nation to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation. Read more

Maan Ki Baat: From postcards to Collarwali tigress, highlights of PM Modi’s address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the first episode of this year's ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The address coincided with the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; hence instead of its usual starting time of 11am, it commenced at 11.30am. Read more

Sam Pitroda recalls calligraphist Prem Bihari and how Constitution’s manuscript came into being

As the country celebrated the 73rd Republic Day, telecom inventor and author Sam Pitroda shared a tweet on Prem Bihari Narain Raizada, a calligraphy artist of Delhi, who had written the entire Constitution of India by hand. Read more

'Was surprised as every time we had conversation he...': Bharat Arun feels Kohli 'had couple of years as Indian captain'

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as the captain of the Indian Test team came as a surprise to the entire cricket fraternity, even those who knew him closely as a player, like the former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who feels that the 33-year-old still had a few years left in him to lead the national side in the traditional format. Read more

Hawk’s Muffin review: A strange Malayalam film that remixes Churuli and Stalker

Krishnendu Kalesh’s feature film debut Hawk's Muffin (Malayalam title: Prappeda) is a weird film, sharing DNA with such Indian films as Q's Tasher Desh or Lilo Jose Pellissery's Churuli. Read more

