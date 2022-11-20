Afternoon brief: ‘Fulfil, or face gherao', says Prashant Kishor to Nitish over job promises, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Nitish Kumar's jobs promise, Prashant Kishor warns: ‘Fulfil, or face gherao’

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday, in what seemed to be an open dare, said that if Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar fails to fulfil his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to the youth of the state, he will be ‘gheraoed.’ Read more

For sign language users on Teams, Microsoft rolls out new feature. Check details

For its Teams business meeting platform, Microsoft has announced a feature that will enable users to prioritise videos of up to two signers – people who use sign language – in such a way that the prioritised video streams appear in the middle of the screen, at the right aspect ratio, and at the highest available quality. Read more

Web Stories | Ayushmann Khurrana sporting All-Black

Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor dance at 1980s reunion party in unseen video, Anupam Kher poses with Jackie Shroff. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video collage from the reunion bash, held recently in Mumbai, in which 1980s actors partied together. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a clip in which all the actors posed together for group pictures. Read more

Guilt trip in relationships: How it works and how to respond

Relationships are based on two people’s emotions, understanding and the will to stick around each other through good and bad times. However, not all relationships are healthy for us. Read more

Watch: Nehra's stunning reply to presenter's 'wanted to see Ashish's boy Shubman make debut' after IND snubbed Gill

Shubman Gill was expected to make his debut for Team India in the T20I format on Sunday in the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Read more

