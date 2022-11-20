Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor dance at 1980s reunion party in unseen video, Anupam Kher poses with Jackie Shroff. Watch

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video collage from the reunion bash, held recently in Mumbai, in which 1980s actors partied together. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a clip in which all the actors posed together for group pictures. (Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Anil Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Venkatesh party together at Jackie Shroff’s home)

In the video, Anupam also sat with Chiranjeevi as they gave poses for the camera. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also gave different poses for the photo. Chiranjeevi, Anil, and Madhoo also danced to different songs in the clip. The text on the clip read, "Class of 80s (red heart emoji) 12-11-2022."

Sharing the clip, Anupam captioned the post, "'We age not by years, but by our stories!' It was the most amazing, and joyous experience to meet class actors and actresses of 80’s at a reunion in Mumbai a week back. Unbelievably explosive talent under one roof! Wah (Wow)! Maza aa gaya (Had fun)! Spot your favourite in this priceless video! (red heart emojis)." He also added the hashtags – Class of 80s, actors, gold and talent.

Anupam also added the song Hum Bane Tum Bane from the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye as the background music. Reacting to the post, actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented, "Fantastic." Actor Delnaaz Irani said, "Wow." A fan wrote, "80's is goldies." Another person said, "How amazing and nostalgic the feeling must be." "Sir you all are superb," read a comment.

Last week, over 40 stars from the Indian film industry who have been entertaining audiences with their acting since the 1980s gathered together under one roof for a reunion bash thrown by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Anupam, and Anil, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Sarathkumar, Bhagyaraj, Suhasini Maniratnam, Khushboo, and Ramya Krishnan were also part of the bash.

From dancing to singing and participating in some fun games and quizzes put together by Poonam Dhillon, the reunion saw veteran actors having a gala time with each other. Raj Babbar, Venkatesh and Tina Ambani were also a part of the reunion. The last time the 80s actors met was in 2019 for the 10th-year reunion which was hosted by Chiranjeevi.

