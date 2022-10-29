Afternoon brief: Gehlot hits back at BJP over girls being auctioned in Rajasthan, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'In 2005, when BJP….': Gehlot on girls being auctioned in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday deflected criticism of his government over horrific reports of girls being auctioned on stamp papers, declaring 'the incident happened in 2005... when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power'. Read more

Not only UN, India failed in acting against Pakistan for 26/11

At the ongoing special meeting of the UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and Delhi today, India has shown a mirror to the UN apex for being unable to act against the Pakistani terrorists and its deep state for the 26/11 Mumbai massacre. Read more

Amur falcons, world’s longest flying migratory birds, begin to arrive in Manipur

Amur falcons, the world’s longest travelling raptors, began to arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong district as part of its annual routine migration, officials said on Saturday. Read more

Over 700 cases of ‘evasive’ XBB, BQ.1 Covid subvariants detected in UK: Report

More than 700 cases of mutant BQ.1 variant have been detected across the UK with 18 cases of the XBB variant, a report said. Both XBB and BQ.1 are immune evasive and may even be immune to vaccines, The Independent reported. Read more

After Musk’s Twitter takeover, Jack Dorsey testing new social media app: Report

Twitter's co-founder and former chief executive officer (CEO) Jack Dorsey is beta testing a new social media application. A week before Elon Musk took total control of Twitter, Dorsey had announced that his decentralized social app Bluesky was seeking beta testers. Read more

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa drugs case: NCB files 200-page chargesheet against couple in court

Legal trouble might be brewing up for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a two-year-old drugs case. Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has said that they have filed a 200-page chargesheet against the couple before the court, as reported by ANI. Read more

Shefali Shah shares what she does with her old clothing, the internet relates

At one point or another, we all cleaned our cupboard and discarded various clothes. While some of these clothes may have gone to your friends or other people, others might just end up in the bin. Read more

'Virat Kohli didn't have to...': BCCI president drops huge statement on ex-India captain amid T20 World Cup

Run-machine Virat Kohli lived up to his 'Chasemaster' nickname when Rohit Sharma-led Team India resumed their epic rivalry with arch-rivals Pakistan at the grandest stages of them all - the T20 World Cup. Read more

How to break the ice between skin and retinol? Experts answer

Known to be an age-defying ingredient, retinol is a Vitamin A derivative which is is effective in accelerating skin renewal, enhancing collagen production, and reducing the appearance of aging, uneven texture, and age spots. Read more

Web story: Lilly Collins donning Voguish outfits

Here is a look at Lilly Collins donning some voguish outfits to take inspiration from. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON