Afternoon brief: Hardik Patel denies talk of leaving Congress, and all the latest news

Hardik Patel denies talk of leaving Congress, says, 'will be small fights'

Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel has refused rumours he plans to leave the party just months before the assembly election. "There is a rumour that I am leaving Congress, I do not know who is spreading so," Patel, who joined the Congress in March 2019, said at an event in Surat on Thursday. Read more

Saffron flags outside JNU days after student clashes on Ram Navami

Days after clashes erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi, saffron flags - allegedly put up by a right-wing group Hindu Sena - were seen outside the campus on Friday. Read more

Watch: Hardik Pandya breaks middle stump into two, scripts Sanju Samson run out with bullet throw in IPL 2022

Hardik Pandya was all over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. With the bat, with the ball, in the field, the Gujarat Titans single-handedly stifled the Royals in every department to script a 37-run win for his side that took them on top of the IPL 2022 points table. Read more

Rahul Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor took 4 pheras not 7

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their wedding vows on Thursday and their fans can't wait to get all the inside details about the much-anticipated event of the year. After their fans finally got to have a look at the couple's wedding outfits, Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has now revealed that the couple only took four pheras instead of the usual seven. Read more

Meningitis: Watch out for common symptoms of this fatal condition that affects children

Meningitis can be described as a condition which leads to inflammation in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. A potentially fatal condition, if left untreated it can also lead to permanent brain damage. Meningitis can affect anyone, but commonly occurs in infants and children. Affected ones can develop fever, weakness, headache, drowsiness, lack of energy, stiff neck, fits etc. Read more