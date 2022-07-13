Afternoon brief: Hijab row pleas in Supreme Court next week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Hijab row: Supreme Court to hear petitions next week

The Supreme Court will hear next week a bunch of petitions against the Karnataka high court’s verdict on March 15 that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islam. Read more

Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Read more

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji explain the different astras. Watch featurette

Ayan Mukerji spoke about the different astras (weapons) featured in Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva in a new video. The Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer releases in theaters on September 9. Read more

Soha Alia Khan twins with daughter Inaaya in elegant gharara set worth ₹31k, Saba Ali Khan says Mahshallah: See pics

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter, Inaaya, look adorable in the new pictures shared by the actor. The mother-daughter duo twinned in an elegant gharara set worth ₹31k. Her sister, Saba Ali Khan, also commented on the post. Read more

Jasprit Bumrah responds to question on whether Virat Kohli will be available for India vs England 2nd ODI

India's premier batter Virat Kohli, who has not been in the best of form, was sidelined from the match due to a mild groin strain as updated by BCCI shortly after the India playing XI was announced. Read more

