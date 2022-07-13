Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers

Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.

Anupam Kashyapi, weather forecasting division head at IMD said, “Packed isobars over the Arabian Sea are still persisting. Strong westerlies result in enhanced pressure gradient force, causing huge wind convergence over Konkan-Goa and in ghat sections of Madhya Maharashtra.”

The IMD scientist has however predicted that rain intensity will reduce drastically after July 15.

According to the fire department, 20 incidents of tree fall were reported in Pune city on Tuesday and three people were injured in two separate incidents of wall collapse.

The collective water storage of Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams, which provide water supply to Pune city, reached over 12 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), which is 42% of the total collective capacity of the four reservoirs, a district administration official said.

As the Khadakwasla dam, which is filled to its capacity, water discharge was reduced from 10,000 cubic feet per second (cusec) to around 5,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning as rain somewhat relented in western Ghat.