Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts.
According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.
Anupam Kashyapi, weather forecasting division head at IMD said, “Packed isobars over the Arabian Sea are still persisting. Strong westerlies result in enhanced pressure gradient force, causing huge wind convergence over Konkan-Goa and in ghat sections of Madhya Maharashtra.”
The IMD scientist has however predicted that rain intensity will reduce drastically after July 15.
According to the fire department, 20 incidents of tree fall were reported in Pune city on Tuesday and three people were injured in two separate incidents of wall collapse.
The collective water storage of Khadakwasla, Temghar, Warasgaon and Panshet dams, which provide water supply to Pune city, reached over 12 TMC (thousand million cubic feet), which is 42% of the total collective capacity of the four reservoirs, a district administration official said.
As the Khadakwasla dam, which is filled to its capacity, water discharge was reduced from 10,000 cubic feet per second (cusec) to around 5,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning as rain somewhat relented in western Ghat.
-
Bengaluru pastry shop branded itself like ‘Facebook’. Here's what Delhi HC did
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the owner of a Bengaluru confectionary shop under the name 'Facebake' from using any mark deceptively similar to that of social media giant Meta's brand 'Facebook' mark, PTI reported. The court also awarded damages of 50,000 to the petitioner and against the defendant.
-
Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 69; over 27,000 evacuated so far
Rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Gujarat with the death toll rising to 69 after six more people died in rain related incidents in the past 24 hours, state government officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited flood-hit Bodeli area in Chhota Udepur district of central Gujarat. Water levels receded in Ahmedabad that was caught in rain fury on Monday as the city returned to normalcy.
-
Karnataka Home Min warns strict action against illegal activities in prisons
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences. Jnanendra's warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha's murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.
-
Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received rain on Wednesday morning as the India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature was expected to drop to 33 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and a minimum of 26.2, one degree below normal. IMD said the city was expected to get moderate or light rains for the next two to three days.
-
Days after Odisha student was found hanging, police say no proof of ragging yet
Days after a 19-year-old undergraduate student was found hanging in her hostel room in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on July 2, police have said they have found no proof yet that ragging pushed her to suicide even as her parents continued their sit-in seeking justice. “We are now sending her mobile phone to a lab in Singapore to retrieve data from the device,” said Deputy police commissioner Prateek Singh.
