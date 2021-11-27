Pune receives rains 11 months of this year

Pune: As weather patterns have changed, Pune city has reported rainfall every month this year starting from January, with more rainy days compared to past years.

As per the weather department, the rainfall has been in excess for the city along with pre and post-monsoon rains this year. According to weather scientists, it is not unusual to receive rainfall during pre and post-monsoon season though more rainy days were reported in these 11 months.

Dr DS Pai, who heads climate research and services at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said that due to regular low-pressure areas over the state and country, there has been rainfall almost throughout every year.

“In the pre-monsoon season, there has been frequent low-pressure areas which have originated due to Easterly waves. These low-pressure belts either were present over Maharashtra or passed through the state which resulted in rainfall,” said Pai.

He said rainfall in July and August during monsoon were comparatively below normal. Whereas in September and October, the rainfall received in Pune city was above normal.

In January this year, IMD reported 32.5 mm rainfall at Shivajinagar in just 24 hours which was the highest rainfall in 52 years. The all-time record for rainfall in January so far has been 14.7 mm. February saw traces of rainfall along with hailstorm reported in parts of the city. Between March and May, Pune city has received at least 131 per cent more rain in comparison to the normal rainfall as per IMD.

In May, Pune city witnessed more than two intense rainfall events. In May, Pune reported over 30 mm rainfall in just three hours causing waterlogging in streets. He added that due to climate change, weather overall has been less predictable.

“Due to climate change, there has been more intense rainfall events and extreme weather events have also increased. However, this climate variability and rainfall in every month so far may or may not occur next year. This may not be a regular event,” said Pai.

Monsoon withdrawal this year was reported in October but rains continued in November as well.

From October to November 27, Pune district has reported 38 per cent excess rainfall. In November alone, Pune district has reported 93 per cent excess rainfall.

Senior IMD scientist KS Hosalikar, who also heads the surface instruments division at the Climate Research and Services at IMD, said the climatology of Pune states that rainfall may occur in each month.

“However, this year due to various weather systems there has been rainfall in Pune and many parts of the state. In April, May, October and November there were thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall. The climatology suggests that there is a probability for rainfall every month as this data is for 30 years. Pre and post-monsoon rainfall was very good this year,” Hosalikar said.