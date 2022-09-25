Afternoon brief: In Uttarakhand teen's murder, all resort employees called for probe, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Every resort employee called for probe': SIT chief on Uttarakhand teen murder

Amid probe over the murder of a 19-year-old in Uttarakhand, which has led to huge public anger, the chief of the special investigation team (SIT) has said that they have called every employee of the resort - where she was working as a receptionist - to the police station. Read more

Buying iPhone 14 from abroad? Countries where series priced lower than in India

On September 7, Apple unveiled the latest line of its flagship product, the iPhone. The iPhone 14 series comprises of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Read more

Watch: Yashasvi Jaiswal sent off from field by captain Ajinkya Rahane for disciplinary issues in Duleep Trophy final

The fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final between West and South Zone saw controversy erupting during the first session, when West Zone captain Ajinkya Rahane sent youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal away from the field due to disciplinary issues. Read more

Chhello Show director Pan Nalin reacts to allegations that film is Cinema Paradiso's 'copy': Let the people decide

India’s official entry to the Oscars, Chhello Show, has been embroiled in one controversy after the other, since the announcement a few days ago. The Gujarati film beat heavy favourite RRR for the spot and many critics and fans were unhappy. Read more

Harnaaz Sandhu meets Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival, fan says 'Miss World and Miss Universe on same stage'

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 held in Central Park in New York City saw some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry and influential politicians in attendance. Read more

Viral video shows girl dancing inside Delhi Metro coach. Watch

When it comes to going viral on social media, be it on Instagram, TikTok or any other platform, people tend to do a lot many things. And in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how a girl can be seen dancing inside the coach of a Delhi Metro train. Read more

