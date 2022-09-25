Home / Trending / Viral video shows girl dancing inside Delhi Metro coach. Watch

Viral video shows girl dancing inside Delhi Metro coach. Watch

trending
Published on Sep 25, 2022 12:15 PM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a girl can be seen dancing inside a Delhi Metro coach, as her friend records a video of her.

The girl can be seen dancing in a Delhi Metro coach as her friend records her.&nbsp;(Instagram/@thinlay.bhutia)
The girl can be seen dancing in a Delhi Metro coach as her friend records her.
BySohini Sengupta

When it comes to going viral on social media, be it on Instagram, TikTok or any other platform, people tend to do a lot many things. And in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, one gets to see how a girl can be seen dancing inside the coach of a Delhi Metro train. But what is the most hilarious part of this video is that most of the people who can be seen surrounding this girl who is seen dancing and the girl who records her friend, remain quite unperturbed. There is a good chance that this video might leave you quite inspired by the amount of confidence that this girl can be seen exhibiting.

“Delhi Metro life,” reads the text insert that can be seen throughout this video. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that goes by the name Ghamba Bhumo and the handle @thinlay.bhutia. She has over a thousand followers on her page. “Confidence ho toh aisa,” reads the caption of this video.

Take a look at the viral video right here:

Posted on September 11, this video has received over 3.6 million views on it so far. It has also received various comments on it and the numbers only keep going up.

Sign out