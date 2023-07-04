Afternoon brief: India hosts SCO Summit, discussion on trade ties, Iran's inclusion expected; and all the latest news

Iran’s inclusion, boosting trade ties in agenda as India hosts SCO Summit

New initiatives to bolster economic connectivity and trade and the inclusion of Iran as a new member state are expected to be among the outcomes of the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit being hosted by India on Tuesday. Read here

Nora Fatehi attends her 'idol' Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in sizzling black outfit, goes crazy in viral video: Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

American singer-songwriter Beyoncé is on her ninth world tour - The Renaissance World Tour. Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi attended Beyoncé's concert recently with her friend and celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo. Nora took to Instagram to share a reel featuring video compilations of her having a blast and singing along to Beyoncé along with other concertgoers. She also penned a heartfelt note calling the singer her idol and how she inspired her as a creator and artist. Read here

Shah Rukh Khan meets with accident on set, undergoes surgery in US: Report

Actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly met with an accident on the sets of one of his projects in Los Angeles. As per a new report on Tuesday, after the accident, Shah Rukh underwent surgery in the US. Read here

Anil, Tina Ambani quizzed by ED in foreign exchange violation case. What is it?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance ADA Group chairperson Anil Ambani, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Tuesday for questioning in connection with an investigation into the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law. The investigation, in connection with which Anil appeared a day earlier, is reportedly linked to the Pandora Papers case, which involves the disclosure of offshore investments and assets. Read here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail