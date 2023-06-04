Afternoon brief: Indigo flight carrying Union minister, two MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati, all other news

Indigo flight to Dibrugarh lands back at Guwahati within minutes after take-off

An Indigo airlines flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam carrying a Union minister and two legislators from the state landed back at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport within minutes after the take-off on Sunday morning. Read more

Angry fans boo Lionel Messi ahead and during his final PSG appearance - Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lionel Messi's farewell from Paris Saint-Germain was rather an unforgettable one as the 2022 World Cup winner was shown utmost disrespect by the supporters. Read more

Jungkook to release his first-ever solo album next month? BTS' agency BigHit Music responds

BTS' youngest member Jungkook will reportedly release his first-ever solo album next month. After several reports emerged, BTS' agency BigHit Music reacted to them. Read more

Travel fashion 101: Styling tips for trendy and practical travel outfits

Travel wear is a category that is adored around the world, so much so that everyone has their own take on it. From co-ords to the coolest drops, the spectrum of travel wear has spread far and wide. Read more

How to stay happy at work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here to know ways to stay happy at work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail