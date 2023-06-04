Afternoon brief: Indigo flight carrying Union minister, two MLAs makes emergency landing in Guwahati, all other news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Indigo flight to Dibrugarh lands back at Guwahati within minutes after take-off
An Indigo airlines flight from Guwahati to Dibrugarh in Assam carrying a Union minister and two legislators from the state landed back at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport within minutes after the take-off on Sunday morning. Read more
Angry fans boo Lionel Messi ahead and during his final PSG appearance - Watch
Lionel Messi's farewell from Paris Saint-Germain was rather an unforgettable one as the 2022 World Cup winner was shown utmost disrespect by the supporters. Read more
Jungkook to release his first-ever solo album next month? BTS' agency BigHit Music responds
BTS' youngest member Jungkook will reportedly release his first-ever solo album next month. After several reports emerged, BTS' agency BigHit Music reacted to them. Read more
Travel fashion 101: Styling tips for trendy and practical travel outfits
Travel wear is a category that is adored around the world, so much so that everyone has their own take on it. From co-ords to the coolest drops, the spectrum of travel wear has spread far and wide. Read more
How to stay happy at work
Click here to know ways to stay happy at work.