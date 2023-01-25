Afternoon brief: Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi court for Dubai travel, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi court for Dubai travel; ED replies

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, on Wednesday filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30 to attend Pepsico India Conference. Read more

Chidambaram says Collegium revelation of R&AW report not 'sensitive', 'Why Kiren Rijiju taking offence'

A day after Union law minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concerns over the Supreme Court disclosing R&AW and IB inputs on candidates recommended for elevation, Congress leader P Chidambaram said no sensitive material was revealed touching upon the person's integrity or the nation's security. Read more

Watch: Rahul Dravid's priceless reply to Gill's 'how does it feel to enter dressing room with your name on it' question

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dressing room at Indore's Holkar Stadium is named after Rahul Dravid, and the head coach had an epic response when the same was pointed out by Shubman Gill during a post-match chat. Read more

WhatsApp rolling out new shortcuts to block contacts, says report

Aaccording to WhatsApp news tracker WABetaInfo, the feature has already been made available to select beta testers and will now be rolled out for some iOS beta testers. Read more

Kangana Ranaut calls film industry 'crass' day after return to Twitter, slams obsession with box office figures

Kangana Ranaut returned to Twitter on Tuesday and a day after, she tweeted that the film industry is “crass” where the success of an art project is allegedly gauged from the money made by it. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cervical Cancer Awareness: How to reduce the risk of developing this cancer

From vaccination to regular screening, here are a few prevention tips on how to reduce the risk of developing Cervical cancer. Read more

Indian Air Force shares a glimpse of 'aerial ballet' with 57 aircraft ahead of Republic Day parade. Watch

The Indian Air Force has shared a video that shows what it takes to synchronise the aircrafts during the display at Republic Day parade. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON