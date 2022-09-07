Afternoon brief: Jairam Ramesh explains why Himanta Biswa Sarma makes outrageous statements, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Himanta Biswa has to make outrageous statements because..: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has to make outrageous statements every day to prove his loyalty to BJP as Himanta was in the Congress for 25-30 years. Read more

As Ranbir-Alia stopped outside temple, Sena MP tweets: ‘none of photo op will..’

Sharing an old photograph of some of the leading Bollywood actors and directors with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rajya Sabha member said the “photo op” will not help if they continue to be “mute spectators to hate.” Read more

Harbhajan Singh poses 4 difficult questions for Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and selectors after India lose to Sri Lanka

Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has called out the Indian think tank after Rohit Sharma & Co. suffered their second-straight defeat in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Read more

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor visit parents in stunning casuals. Pics inside

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are known as the stylish sisters of the Bolly town. The Kapoor sisters are known for their sartorial sense of fashion and making any attire look good. Read more

MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

MG Motor is all set to launch the new generation Hector SUV, its best-selling model in India, soon. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker has shared the first official look at the interior of the Hector 2022 facelift SUV. Read more

'Beef' Remark Row: Ranbir-Alia stopped from entering Ujjain's Mahakal temple

Star couple & 'Brahmastra' actors forced to return from Mahakal temple. This after a ruckus broke out following Bajrang Dal protests outside the Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. Watch

