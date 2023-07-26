Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Kharge takes ‘gap in government’ swipe after Amit Shah's letter, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Kharge takes ‘gap in government’ swipe after Amit Shah's letter, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

PM Modi calls us terrorist, Amit Shah writes letter: Kharge's jibe on ‘kathni-karni’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday replied to Union home minister Amit Shah's letter in which Amit Shah sought cooperation from the Congress and all parties in Parliament to discuss the Manipur issue. Read more

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

When PM Modi predicted 2023's no-confidence motion 5 years ago, video viral

As the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi brought a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a five-year-old video of PM Modi predicting the same has gone viral. Read more

Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and others: Who wore what to Manish Malhotra's bash

Celebrities attended an intimate celebration at Manish Malhotra's house after watching the grand premiere of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Read more

Veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, actor Harbhajan Mann and others pay tributes

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda died on Wednesday. Surinder, who had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. Read more

Watch: Lionel Messi smashes two right-footed goals, continues blistering form in maiden start for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi continues to enjoy the start of his new life in North America, shining for Inter Miami as they eased to a 4-0 victory over Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

