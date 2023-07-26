Veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, actor Harbhajan Mann and others pay tributes

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda died on Wednesday. Surinder, who had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana, died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness. He was in his mid-60s. Tributes and condolences for Surinder Shinda and his family have been pouring in. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paid tribute to the late singer with a tweet in Punjabi. Also read: Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri dies; Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Neeru Bajwa remember him Surinder Shinda, who was in his 60s, died at a hospital in Ludhiana. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and many others expressed grief over his death.

Bhagwant Mann's tribute

Many people, including singers, actors and politicians, expressed grief over Surinder Shinda's death. On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi, "Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death... the loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever... Although Shinda ji is no longer physically, but his voice will always resonate... May God rest the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to accept..."

Former Punjab chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal also offered condolences to Surinder Shinda's family. He tweeted, “Deep condolences to the fans and the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His contribution to Punjabi music is priceless. He had an incredibly powerful voice. Shinda ji will be missed by millions of his fans around the world. May his soul rest in peace.”

Celebs remember Surinder Shinda

Singer-actor Harbhajan Mann expressed grief over the death of Surinder Shinda, saying Punjabi music has suffered a loss that could never be fulfilled. "The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing," he tweeted.

Singer Ashok Mastie also called Surinder's death an end of an era. He tweeted, “An Era has come to a demise. Another Great Wall has come to an end after hearing the Sad News of a Voice Roared not only the Punjabi Music Industry but globally has come to a silence forever. May Baba Ji keep his soul in his own world. RIP Surinder Shinda Bai Ji . A voice which never ever will be forgotten.”

Punjabi actor Parmeet Sethi tweeted, "Great singer Shri Surinder Shinda ji has passed away forever. Such a strong and melodious voice is blessed to someone after centuries. May God bless him with an abode at his feet. Their evergreen songs will always echo."

Music company Saregama also remembered Surinder Shinda, tweeting, “An unforgettable icon in the music industry. Your melodies will continue to live on and inspire us.”

Surinder Shinda's career

The late Punjabi singer was known for hit songs Putt Jattan De, Jatt Deona Morh and Truck Balliya. During his singing career, he had sung many famous songs and also appeared in several Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De, Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da and Badla Jatti Da. Surinder Shinda is survived by his son Maninder Shinda, who is also a musician.

