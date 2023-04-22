Afternoon brief: Mamata Banerjee's jab at BJP with a promise to Muslims, and all the latest news

Mamata jabs BJP with a promise to Muslims on Eid: ‘Ready to give my life, but…’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) while addressing a gathering for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in Kolkata. Read More

Google doodle for ‘Earth Day 2023’ depicts action plan for greener future

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Google Doodle on Saturday marked “Earth Day 2023” by highlighting the importance of taking collective action against climate change. The animated doodle showcased ways in which individuals and communities can work together to protect the planet, including using sustainable sources of energy such as solar power. Read More

Struggling with digestive issues? Try these simple morning habits for healthier gut

Are you tired of starting your mornings feeling bloated and uncomfortable? If so, you're not alone. Many people struggle with digestive issues that can make it difficult to start the day feeling energized and ready to tackle tasks. Read More

Camila Cabello’s Havana gets Carnatic music twist. Video is a treat for music lovers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Camila Cabello’s song Havana has been a fan favourite since its release. In fact, social media is filled with numerous videos that show people singing different versions of the song. Read More

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan's second lowest Eid opener makes just ₹ 15.81 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, earned over ₹15 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release. The film has performed underwhelmingly when compared to Salman's Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Read More

‘Don’t think Dhoni gets enough credit…': CSK coach Fleming lauds his captain's ‘unnoticed’ skills after win vs SRH

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation that he is not "complaining" for not getting to bat as long as the top-order does its job and gets the victories for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. That, however, doesn't mean that Dhoni is having any less impact in the match. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON