Afternoon brief: Mamata Banerjee's jab at BJP with a promise to Muslims, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mamata jabs BJP with a promise to Muslims on Eid: ‘Ready to give my life, but…’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) while addressing a gathering for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz in Kolkata. Read More

Google doodle for ‘Earth Day 2023’ depicts action plan for greener future

Google Doodle on Saturday marked “Earth Day 2023” by highlighting the importance of taking collective action against climate change. The animated doodle showcased ways in which individuals and communities can work together to protect the planet, including using sustainable sources of energy such as solar power. Read More

Struggling with digestive issues? Try these simple morning habits for healthier gut

Are you tired of starting your mornings feeling bloated and uncomfortable? If so, you're not alone. Many people struggle with digestive issues that can make it difficult to start the day feeling energized and ready to tackle tasks. Read More

Camila Cabello’s Havana gets Carnatic music twist. Video is a treat for music lovers

Camila Cabello’s song Havana has been a fan favourite since its release. In fact, social media is filled with numerous videos that show people singing different versions of the song. Read More

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 1 collection: Salman Khan's second lowest Eid opener makes just 15.81 crore

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, earned over 15 crore at the domestic box office on day one of its release. The film has performed underwhelmingly when compared to Salman's Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. Read More

‘Don’t think Dhoni gets enough credit…': CSK coach Fleming lauds his captain's ‘unnoticed’ skills after win vs SRH

As MS Dhoni said at the post-match presentation that he is not "complaining" for not getting to bat as long as the top-order does its job and gets the victories for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. That, however, doesn't mean that Dhoni is having any less impact in the match. Read More

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ms dhoni kerala pm modi top news earth day
